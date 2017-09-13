Chester Bennington’s Son Shares Suicide Prevention Video

By Scott T. Sterling

Chester Bennington’s son, Draven, has unveiled a powerful new video as part of this year’s National Suicide Prevention Week. Watch it below.

“I want to make a commitment that I will talk to someone before I hurt myself, when I’m feeling depressed or sad or going through a hard week or month or year,” Draven says in the clip. “And I want to challenge you to do the same, to help yourself, not hurt yourself.”

Chester Bennington died by suicide July 27, 2017.

National Suicide Prevention Week runs from Sept. 10-16. For more information on suicide prevention and bringing more light to the subject, please find go to the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention, the American Association of Suicidology and Each Mind Matters.