Jolt Cola To Make A Comeback

The extremely caffeinated soda, Jolt Cola, is set to make a return to shelves this September after several years away. You might’ve been able to find it randomly in places, but as of September 21 Jolt can be found exclusively at Dollar General Stores (for the first year).

Juice x 2 pic.twitter.com/9RbNh789eb — Jolt Cola (@RealJoltCola) September 13, 2017

Expect the recipe, which includes 50 grams of sugar & 160 milligrams of caffeine to remain unchanged.

Summer might be over, but we're just getting started. Jolt Cola back on shelves soon! pic.twitter.com/tQkwKdc2yV — Jolt Cola (@RealJoltCola) September 7, 2017

Hopefully, we’re also getting Jolt’s ‘Electric Blue’ flavor as well, cause that one’s real good.

Jackson City #candyshop #joltelectricblue #rivercityblueberrylemonade A post shared by Kalā Kaawa (@pigeonscrappah) on Aug 4, 2012 at 1:38pm PDT

