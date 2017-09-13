Jolt Cola To Make A Comeback

The extremely caffeinated soda, Jolt Cola, is set to make a return to shelves this September after several years away. You might’ve been able to find it randomly in places, but as of September 21 Jolt can be found exclusively at Dollar General Stores (for the first year).
Expect the recipe, which includes 50 grams of sugar & 160 milligrams of caffeine to remain unchanged.
Hopefully, we’re also getting Jolt’s ‘Electric Blue’ flavor as well, cause that one’s real good.
For more on the return of Jolt Cola, head to Grub Street.