Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 09.13.17

We live in a technologically-dominated landscape, with phones capable of insane amounts of computing within our reach where ever we go. But, there are those on the older side of things that may not be properly up to date on the current tech trends, which lead to the discussion of whether or not Kevin’s mom knows what a “d pic” actually is. It got so heated the bets were wagered on the matter and Kevin ended up calling his mom live on just to get an answer to this random question.

But speaking of uncomfortable issues involving tech and sex, Ally had herself an uncomfortable situation this weekend with her, her fiancée, and her sister. Ally and Katie were walking down the street to see her sister’s new apartment for the first time, but ended up stopping into a Good Vibrations and picking up a new “toy” for some private fun. But despite Ally wanting to keep the purchase quiet, her fiancée was more than willing to share the details of the item with Ally’s sister. Does sex talk among siblings get any more awkward?

Also on today’s podcast:

Because they weren’t able to get on Hand In Hand last night, random celebrities end up answering the show’s phone calls

7 At 7 gives the biggest reasons behind break ups in today’s modern age

James Bong breaks down the world of weed, from stoners not allowed to own fire arms to drones not allowed to deliver weed

And more!

