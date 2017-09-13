Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

‘Sopranos’ Actor Frank Vincent Has Died

NEW YORK - JUNE 06: Actor Frank Vincent attends "The Sopranos: The Complete Fifth Season" DVD launch party at English is Italian on June 6, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images)
Frank Vincent (credit: Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images)

(LIVE 105) – He played ‘Phil Leotardo’ on the hit HBO mob series The Sopranos, actor Frank Vincent has died at the age of 78. Variety reports Vincent’s friend and Sorpano’s co-star Vincent Pastore announced the passing on Facebook.

The actor died Wednesday while undergoing open heart surgery after suffering a heart attack last week, according to TMZ.

His ‘Sopranos’ character was killed off on orders by his on-screen nemesis Tony Soprano, played by the late James Gandolfini. Vincent was also known for short role, Billy Batts in Goodfellas, where during an encounter with Joe Pesci’s Tommy DeVito, Vincent uttered the famous words “Now go home and get your f***** shinebox.” He also played Pesci’s associate Frank “Frankie” Marino in Casino.

Vincent also had small roles early on in his career, from Spike Lee’s Do the Right Thing and Jungle Fever to The Pope of Greenwich Village and the animated feature, Shark Tale.

Other than acting, Vincent was a muscian who performed with singers Paul Anka, Del Shannon, Trini Lopez and The Belmonts.

In a family statement, Vincent died peacefully.

