Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

Speakeasy Halloween Party Cruise On The Bay

Filed Under: Halloween, San Francisco
(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Halloween falls on a Tuesday night this year, which isn’t the best, but there’s plenty happening on the weekend leading up to it. One party worth looking into is the 21+. 20s-themed speakeasy Halloween party cruise aboard the San Francisco Belle.

Here’s more details:

  • The San Francisco Belle is the LARGEST yacht on the West Coast
  • 1,500 guests expected
  • 4 DJs| 3 Hour Party Cruise
  • 3 Levels of Entertainment
  • Fun filled Speakeasy Roaring 20s theme
  • Costume Attire: Flappers & Suits strongly encouraged
  • All costumes welcome
  • Amazing views of the SF Skyline including: Bay Bridge, Alcatraz, & Golden Gate Bridge
  • Glow party favors (1st come 1st serve)
  • Check In: 8:30PM
  • VIP Boarding: 9:00PM
  • GA Boarding: 9:15PM
  • Cruise: 10PM-1AM

Fatboy Slim, Moby To Headline SF’s Loveboat Halloween Party

Tickets start at $59 and can be purchased here.

San Francisco Belle! #sanfrancisco #sanfranciscobelle #baybridge #nightview #ship

A post shared by Takuto (@takuto.tkt) on

For more info, head to the Facebook event page.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live