Speakeasy Halloween Party Cruise On The Bay

Halloween falls on a Tuesday night this year, which isn’t the best, but there’s plenty happening on the weekend leading up to it. One party worth looking into is the 21+. 20s-themed speakeasy Halloween party cruise aboard the San Francisco Belle.
Here’s more details:
- The San Francisco Belle is the LARGEST yacht on the West Coast
- 1,500 guests expected
- 4 DJs| 3 Hour Party Cruise
- 3 Levels of Entertainment
- Fun filled Speakeasy Roaring 20s theme
- Costume Attire: Flappers & Suits strongly encouraged
- All costumes welcome
- Amazing views of the SF Skyline including: Bay Bridge, Alcatraz, & Golden Gate Bridge
- Glow party favors (1st come 1st serve)
- Check In: 8:30PM
- VIP Boarding: 9:00PM
- GA Boarding: 9:15PM
- Cruise: 10PM-1AM
Tickets start at $59 and can be purchased here.
For more info, head to the Facebook event page.