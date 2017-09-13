Speakeasy Halloween Party Cruise On The Bay

Halloween falls on a Tuesday night this year, which isn’t the best, but there’s plenty happening on the weekend leading up to it. One party worth looking into is the 21+. 20s-themed speakeasy Halloween party cruise aboard the San Francisco Belle.

Belle of the bay looking like she's gearing up to travel back in time for an adventure⏳. Take me, too! #SanFranciscoBelle A post shared by Gena B. (@daaayum_gena) on Jul 12, 2017 at 7:08pm PDT

Here’s more details:

The San Francisco Belle is the LARGEST yacht on the West Coast

1,500 guests expected

4 DJs| 3 Hour Party Cruise

3 Levels of Entertainment

Fun filled Speakeasy Roaring 20s theme

Costume Attire: Flappers & Suits strongly encouraged

All costumes welcome

Amazing views of the SF Skyline including: Bay Bridge, Alcatraz, & Golden Gate Bridge

Glow party favors (1st come 1st serve)

Check In: 8:30PM

VIP Boarding: 9:00PM

GA Boarding: 9:15PM

Cruise: 10PM-1AM

Tickets start at $59 and can be purchased here.

San Francisco Belle! #sanfrancisco #sanfranciscobelle #baybridge #nightview #ship A post shared by Takuto (@takuto.tkt) on Aug 3, 2017 at 11:57pm PDT

For more info, head to the Facebook event page.