Walnut Creek’s The Story So Far are back with a new song called “Out Of It” & you can listen to it right here:

The song comes off of 7” of the same title that will be released on November 3. 100% of the proceeds from the sales of “Out Of It” will go to the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation. For more on the foundation, head here.

The band also announced a tour. We’ll give you a heads up if they add a Bay Area date.