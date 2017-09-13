Warriors’ Klay Thompson To Grand Marshall GoPro Grand Prix at Sonoma Raceway

SONOMA (LIVE 105) – NBA champion, Klay Thompson has been named Grand Marshall at the GoPro Grand Prix this weekend.

For his first time to a motorsports event at Sonoma Raceway, the Golden State Warriors guard will take part in pre-race activities on Sunday including command of waving the green flag and making the announcement “Drivers, Start Your Engines!”

“I am beyond excited to be Grand Marshal for the GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma,” said Thompson. “I have heard so many good things about this race, and I can’t wait to see everything up close in person.”

Thompson will also take a high-speed lap around track with none-other than racing legend Mario Andretti at the wheel of a two-seat Indy car.

With his numerous community efforts, Thompson’s efforts earned him an honored spot with Sonoma Raceway. “Klay is a core member of one of the greatest sports teams in Bay Area history,” said Steve Page, President and General Manager Sonoma Raceway. “He’s a true champion and we’re excited he will be with us to help crown the 2017 Verizon IndyCar Series champion this Sunday.”

The GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma happens this weekend, September 15th through 17th at Sonoma Raceway.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.