Amy Winehouse’s Only Bay Area Performance

Today (September 14) would’ve marked Amy Winehouse’s 34th birthday. She passed away in the summer of 2011 at just 27 years old.

Her only Bay Area performance happened on April 26, 2007 when she played San Francisco club night Popscene at 330 Ritch St.

That one time when Amy Winehouse opened for The Klaxons at Popscene, San Francisco 🇬🇧@popsceneSF @klaxons pic.twitter.com/vRUmaoMlns — aaron axelsen (@AaronAxelsen) July 23, 2016

Here’s her performance of “You Know I’m No Good” from that night:

Winehouse canceled her pair of scheduled performances at The Warfield later in 2007 due to health reasons. She never returned to the Bay Area before her death.

Here’s “Rehab” from her SF performance as well:

RIP Amy.