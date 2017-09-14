Chris Martin Says He ‘Looks Like Justin Timberlake’s Fat Older Cousin’

International rock star, Coldplay front-man, and all around good guy Chris Martin called Kevin Klein Live this morning to talk about his band’s upcoming show at Levi’s Stadium. At least, that was the plan. As the conversation progressed, several unexpected topics were revealed, including…

Chris’ dad bod physique:

“On a good day I look like Justin Timberlake’s fat older cousin.”

The subtle way he turns down artists who want to collaborate with him:

“Normally I say I’m focusing on male modelling right now and it’s not going so well, so I need a bit of space.”

How he met close personal friend, actor Simon Pegg:

“There was a time when I used to work in a women’s lingerie store. And this kind of chubby woman would come in every Thursday called Simone, and buy basically everything. And it turned out after a while that it was Simon.”

Their song “Houston”, which was written and dedicated to victims of Hurricane Harvey:

“It was not a preconceived thing, which you can probably tell from the quality of the lyrics. It was more a, sometimes the best thing you can do is send good thoughts and in that moment that’s what came forward.”

Chris seemed to really enjoy his chat with Kevin Klein Live. The whole interview is worth a listen, especially if you want to hear the Coldplay singer doing his best Justin Bieber impersonation (listen towards the end of the interview for that gem).