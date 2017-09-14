Free Day At California Academy Of Sciences This September

On four Sundays a year the California Academy of Sciences opens for free to the public. The next free day will be Sunday September 24.
The Academy of Sciences is located at 55 Music Concourse Dr. in SF’s Golden Gate Park. Sunday hours are 11 AM – 5 PM and it is encouraged that you show up early on free days.
Head to museum, see Claude the white alligator, the penguins, enjoy the Pterosaurs: Flight in the Age of Dinosaurs, and all the other exhibits the Academy has to offer.
Admission is typically $35 for adults & $25 for kids so take advantage of these free days.
For more, head to Fun Cheap SF.