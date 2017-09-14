Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

Free Day At California Academy Of Sciences This September

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 13: Visitors look at an African Penguin exhibit at the California Academy of Sciences on February 13, 2013 in San Francisco, California. In honor of Valentine's Day, the colony of African Penguins at the California Academy of Sciences received heart-shaped red valentines with hand written messages from Academy visitors. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

On four Sundays a year the California Academy of Sciences opens for free to the public. The next free day will be Sunday September 24.

The Academy of Sciences is located at 55 Music Concourse Dr. in SF’s Golden Gate Park. Sunday hours are 11 AM – 5 PM and it is encouraged that you show up early on free days.

Head to museum, see Claude the white alligator, the penguins, enjoy the Pterosaurs: Flight in the Age of Dinosaurs, and all the other exhibits the Academy has to offer.

Admission is typically $35 for adults & $25 for kids so take advantage of these free days.

Listen Live