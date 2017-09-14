Goldenvoice Releases ‘Golden Dance Ticket’ For San Francisco Electronic Shows

If you’re looking to hit up some of the biggest electronic shows in San Francisco this Fall then you should be very interested in what Goldenvoice just announced for concerts at The Regency Ballroom, The Warfield, and Social Hall SF. Get into 10 shows for $200 total with the Golden Dance Ticket.
Here’s the shows the Golden Dance Ticket will get you into (all are 18+):
9/22 Slander (Late Show) at The Regency Ballroom
10/6 Party Favor at The Regency Ballroom
10/7 Bro Safari at The Regency Ballroom
10/12 Branchez & Lunice at The Regency Ballroom
10/27 Laidback Luke at The Warfield
11/10 Ookay at The Regency Ballroom
11/18 Getter at The Regency Ballroom
12/1 DEORRO at The Warfield
12/7 Slow Magic at The Warfield
12/15 Drezo at Social Hall SF
To grab the ticket head to axs.com.