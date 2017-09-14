Goldenvoice Releases ‘Golden Dance Ticket’ For San Francisco Electronic Shows

If you’re looking to hit up some of the biggest electronic shows in San Francisco this Fall then you should be very interested in what Goldenvoice just announced for concerts at The Regency Ballroom, The Warfield, and Social Hall SF. Get into 10 shows for $200 total with the Golden Dance Ticket.

CALLING ALL MUSIC <3ers. The Golden Dance Ticket is on sale now! 10 shows – $200. DO NOT SLEEP ON THIS xoxohttps://t.co/vrxesBoLBt pic.twitter.com/KHJre5ql9S — The Warfield (@thewarfield) September 14, 2017

Here’s the shows the Golden Dance Ticket will get you into (all are 18+):

9/22 Slander (Late Show) at The Regency Ballroom

10/6 Party Favor at The Regency Ballroom

10/7 Bro Safari at The Regency Ballroom

10/12 Branchez & Lunice at The Regency Ballroom

10/27 Laidback Luke at The Warfield

11/10 Ookay at The Regency Ballroom

11/18 Getter at The Regency Ballroom

12/1 DEORRO at The Warfield

12/7 Slow Magic at The Warfield

12/15 Drezo at Social Hall SF

To grab the ticket head to axs.com.