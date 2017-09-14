Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 09.14.17

Double Trouble Thursday is here again, bringing you a full show on this Half-Off Podcast. Today brings the return of the Olive Garden Pasta Pass, which Kevin Klein Live wanted to give to one of the less fortunate of the Bay Area. But his method was a little less straight forward, as today had the debut of Homeless Jeopardy. Two homeless from the street, Rusty and Jose, competed in some trivia for the grand prize of the Pasta Pass. Categories ranged from S-Words to Beer Mascots and a whole lot more. But who won? Listen below to find out!

Plus, there may be people on this show that stink at their job (*cough* Useless Weirdo *cough*), but what jobs are the stinkiest, as in the ones where employees end up smelling the worst? Today’s 7 At 7 broke that down for your enjoyment and assist in helping you know what to consider applying for the next time you get fired. But let’s be honest, the only person who should be listening to this advice is Useless Weirdo.

Also on today’s podcast:

Chris Martin of Coldplay calls in to talk about his buddy Simon Pegg’s weird habits, music collaborations, and more

A round of How Many Cats Do You Own gets us on the phone with someone claiming to have a cat as their landlord

News from Vacaville that manages to combine Good Van News and Dupin’ Around

And more!

Kevin Klein Live: Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

SUBSCRIBE: RSS | iTunes | Play.it | More Podcast Episodes