Weezer Release ‘Beach Boys,’ Detail New ‘Pacific Daydream’ Album

By Hayden Wright

Weezer’s eleventh studio album Pacific Daydream is set for release October 27 and the band has just debuted a new song from the record: “Beach Boys.” The track is an homage to the titular surf rock icons, alluding to “perfect four-part harmonies” and turning up the radio for inspiration.

The band unveiled a track list for the album and a lyric video for “Beach Boys” which expands the album’s Southern California imagery. The band’s guiding aesthetic on Pacific Daydream is “reveries from a beach at the end of the world.”

When Weezer began work on their eleventh studio album, they intended to make a “Black” album in response to their acclaimed 2016 “White Album.” Instead, they found themselves writing and recording escapist fantasies about warm weather and mimosas, a change in direction they embraced.

A press release describes the album as sounding like “The Beach Boys and The Clash fell in love by the ocean and had one hell of an amazing baby.”

Check out the lyric video for Beach Boys and the full Pacific Daydream tracklisting below.

1. Mexican Fender

2. Beach Boys

3. Feels Like Summer

4. Happy Hour

5. Weekend Woman

6. QB Blitz

7. Sweet Mary

8. Get Right

9. La Mancha Screwjob

10. Any Friend of Diane’s