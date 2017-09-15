Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 09.15.17

Today’s Kevin Klein Live had a 7 At 7 that contained arguably the two things Kevin hates most: pain and pronouncing long words. Depending on who you ask, hearing Kevin read long words and pain are basically the same thing. The list for today was the most painful experiences humans can experience in their life times. Ally was shocked to hear that kidney stones and giving birth didn’t make the list, but when there’s a disease that has a nickname containing the word “suicide”, it’s hard to have those two measure up.

Plus, Greg Fitzsimmons stopped by while he’s town doing comedy at Punchline, where he caught up with Kevin and Ally for the first time in about a year. Greg and the show talked about all sorts of things, from what must happen if a nature documentary team loses its subject matter to a tragic hunting accident to Greg doing some charity biking with a goal of raising money from a few of his celebrity friends. As you might expect, he did not ask Kevin or Ally, for they are not celebrities nor friends.

Also on today’s podcast:

Kevin and Ally go Inside The Craigslist Posting for a look at someone selling Dr. Scholl’s inserts

How a stat involving adults and Teddy bears are encouraging Kevin to make his daughter unhappy

Recapping the struggles of the show trying to buy the Olive Garden Pasta Pass for yesterday’s Homeless Jeopardy contestants

And more!

