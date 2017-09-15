Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

Here Are The National Toy Hall of Fame 2017 Finalists

(Strong Museum)

The National Toy Hall of Fame in Rochester, New York has announced the finalists for this year’s induction.

The 12 finalists for 2017 are:

Clue, Magic 8 Ball, Wiffle Ball, Transformers, Uno, sand, paper airplanes, PEZ dispensers, play food, Matchbox Cars, My Little Pony, and Risk.

Only 62 other toys have made the cut over the years and each year The National Toy Hall of Fame only inducts a few. Last year, they enshrined Fisher-Price Little People and Dungeons & Dragons.

The honorees will be announced at a ceremony on November 9, 2017.

 

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

