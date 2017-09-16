Oakland Pub Named Best Dive Bar In California

Those who look to get their drink on tend to have a dive bar that they swear by & while yours is surely an excellent spot to grab a drink, one in particular has been named as best in the state of California. Thrillist has bestowed that honor onto Oakland’s Kingfish Pub & Cafe.

The old-school bar on Telegraph Ave. is a bit of a local legend and was saved by the Oakland Landmarks Preservation Advisory Board in 2015. It was then rolled across the street to avoid being knocked down for condos.

The Temescal neighborhood mainstay has been serving up beer since the 1920s & is basically a little shack that requires taller people to duck upon entry. It’s also where you can get involved in some pretty intense shuffleboard games. Free popcorn & the outdoor patio are pluses as well.

For more on Kingfish, head to Thrillist.