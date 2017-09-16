‘The Big Lebowski’ Happy Hour And Viewing Party In SF This Week

This Thursday night, September 21, a special screening of the cult classic comedy ‘The Big Lebowski’ will be held at San Francisco’s Castro Theatre.

It’s not unusual for there to be screenings of the 1998 film starring Jeff Bridges, John Goodman, & Steve Buscemi, but this one is unique for a few reasons.

There’s a happy hour starting at 5 PM complete with hors d’oeuvres, cocktails, and DJs spinning some vinyl.

The movie will be shown at 7:15 PM & will be followed by post-movie cocktails.

You’ll also get a marijuana goodie bag filled up with $50 worth of stuff courtesy of Eaze.

Tickets are free and you have to get here.