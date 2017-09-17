SOUNDCHECK PLAYLIST 09/07/2017

Tonight’s Soundcheck is hosted by DJ Aaron Axelsen

Follow the show on Twitter @soundcheckspins for real time song updates + info.

9PM

THE ACADEMIC “Bear Claws”

NATIVE SONS “Say Nothing” LOCAL

WELSHLY ARMS “Ledgendary”

MATTHEW DEAR ft. TEGAN & SARA “Bad Ones”

BECK “Dear Life”

BRAND NEW “Can’t Get It Out”

THE GLORIOUS SONS “Everything Is Alright”

FIREMAID “This Is How I Love” LOCAL

THE USED “Over and Over Again”

BANNERS “Someone to You”

SYLVAN ESSO “Die Young”

LOVELY THE BAND “Broken”

CEMETERY SUN “Stay Awhile” LOCAL

10 PM

ALEX LAHEY “Every Day’s the Weekend”

FLAGSHIP “Midnight”

MUTE MATH “Break The Fever”

THE FAMILY CREST “Mirror Love” LOCAL

SYML “Where’s My Love”

DEATH FROM ABOVE 1979 “Freeze Me”

DANGERMAKER “In A Dream” LOCAL

MANCHESTER ORCHESTRA “The Moth”

ST VINCENT “Los Angeles”

THE FRONT BOTTOMS “Raining”

RANCID “Telegraph Avenue”

COURTSHIP. “Perfect People”

THE ARKELLS “Knocking at the Door”

ALICE GLASS “Without Love”

FOSTER THE PEOPLE “Sit Next to Me”

PUP “If This Tour Doesn’t Kill You, I Will”

THE Y AXES “Meteorite” LOCAL

WEEZER “Mexican Fender”

11 PM

ROSSMORR “White Knuckles” LOCAL

NOTHING BUT THIEVES “Sorry”

MISSIO ” Bottom of the Deep Blue Sea”

SIR SLY “Fun”

NECK DEEP “In Bloom”

BROTHER SUNDANCE “Monsters”

THE STORY SO FAR “Out of It” LOCAL

ANTI FLAG “American Attraction”

SAINT MESA “Lion”

THE NATIONAL ” Day I Die”

I DON’T KNOW HOW BUT THEY FOUND ME “Modern Day Cain”

BIRTHDAY “Subtle Love” LOCAL

THE ACES “Stuck”

THE ARMSTRONGS “If There Ever Was A Time”

ANGUS AND JULIA STONE “Cheteau”

HIGHLY SUSPECT “Little One”

GEOGRAPHER “Read My Mind” LOCAL