Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 09.18.17

It may still be September, but that’s no reason to not already be excited for all the approaching Oktoberfest fun to be had all over the Bay Area! Master Cicerone Nicole Erny the Beer Muse stopped by Kevin Klein Live today to talk about all the different trends and new types of beers that you can find this season. Useless Weirdo was on hand to do some blind taste tests to try and guess the flavors for an Oktoberfest 2017 edition of Useless Beer-Do! It may surprise you, but yes, Useless Weirdo’s taste palate truly is as lame as Stephen Hawking.

Plus, there are reports of coyotes invading the suburbs at a surprising rate all over the Bay Area, with Kevin being the first to call this problem nearly two years ago on this very show. Callers even reported in on incidents where these wild animals have gotten progressively ballsier over time, going after trash like it’s their own personal buffet. But instead of hunting down these coyotes, the Bay Area has come up with a “solution” that can only be an idea from the Bay Area, but not in the tech bro sense of that insinuation. For the answer, listen to today’s podcast below!

Also on today’s podcast:

Teasing the debut of the latest piece of animation involving Kevin Klein Live, which is now live on the show’s Facebook page

7 At 7 looks at the biggest signs of being a liar, which Useless Weirdo more than fits the bill for

Kevin’s experience at Muse on Friday night has convinced him of another item for the Good Ideas List: multi-colored orange cones

And more!

