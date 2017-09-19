Marilyn Manson Says He’s Made Up with Trent Reznor

By Scott T. Sterling

Marilyn Manson has revealed that his long-running feud with Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor is over.

The revelation came during an interview with Zane Lowe, where Manson explained how the reconciliation was precipitated in large part by the HBO documentary, The Defiant Ones.

“I liked The Defiant Ones because it also made me think about Trent and made me reach out to him, because he’s the one who actually sent me an e-mail and we had sort of mended ways after a long time,” Manson explained. “He emailed me and said, ‘So, I’m just passing this along from Jimmy, so I can say I did it.’ He goes, something along the lines of, ‘Even if it p—– me off that music’s not dangerous anymore, it reminds me of how great you were and I was and that era.”

Marilyn Manson and Trent Reznor have a long history together, with Reznor signing Manson to his Nothing label back in 1995 and producing or co-producing his first two studio albums. The two would go on to have a very public falling out, which now seems to be mended.

Manson added that he would “absolutely” like to collaborate with Reznor again in the future, mentioning that they’re both playing the Aftershock festival in Sacramento, CA, next month and that the two have “been speaking about things. I don’t know what will happen. I would love to, yeah.”

Marilyn Manson’s new album, Heaven Upside Down, is set to debut on Sept. 29.