Taco Bell To Open Hundreds Of Cantina Locations By 2022

We have one on Durant ave. in Berkeley & one near AT&T Park in San Francisco (which we don’t believe has ever been able to sell alcohol) & now up to 300 more Taco Bell Cantina locations are set to open in cities across the U.S. by 2022.

The new, urban locations, will not have drive-thru and will serve alcohol.

These new locations are also expected to reflect the culture of each city they’re in with local artwork and other local flare.

The alcohol at each one will be a variety of beer, wine, sangria, and twisted freezes. Several of the new cantina locations will be located on the west coast.

