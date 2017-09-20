Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

A Rave In A Cave In SF This October

San Francisco
Courtesy @slhowson1/Instagram

An event has started circulating on Facebook that is piquing a lot of people’s interest. So far about 7k people are interested in attending ‘A Rave In A Cave’ set for Saturday night October 7 in San Francisco. It’s being billed as a Hardly Strictly Bluegrass afterparty powered by a 2000W sound system & featuring some black light visuals.

DJ Deja Vu will spin until the party gets shut down & the exact location of the cave won’t be made public until the day of event.

Can we say how legit this event is? Not really, but we’re interested, too. We’ll monitor the Facebook event page for the latest as we get closer to October 7.

 

