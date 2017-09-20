‘Sabrina The Teenage Witch’ Returning To TV In CW Horror Series

You probably remember the ‘Sabrina The Teenage Witch’ TV series that ran from 1996-2003, or even the animated series that aired for 65 episodes between 1999-2000, but those family-friendly versions aren’t what the CW has in mind for their new version of the series.

A #Riverdale spinoff focused on Sabrina the Teenage Witch is in development at The CW: https://t.co/RHxB20oEMM pic.twitter.com/830MlZsDh7 — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) September 20, 2017

The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina comes from the mind of Riverdale executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa who published a comic of the same title in 2014.

This take on Sabrina will be more similar to ‘The Exorcist’ than the 90s sitcom.

"Riverdale team developing a dark, coming-of-age Sabrina the Teenage Witch series" Me: pic.twitter.com/KUkXdr9xoE — Jordan (@JordanApps) September 20, 2017

The pilot is in the works now & if successful, the series is expected by fall 2018.

For more, head to Uproxx.