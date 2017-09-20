Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

‘Sabrina The Teenage Witch’ Returning To TV In CW Horror Series

You probably remember the ‘Sabrina The Teenage Witch’ TV series that ran from 1996-2003, or even the animated series that aired for 65 episodes between 1999-2000, but those family-friendly versions aren’t what the CW has in mind for their new version of the series.

The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina comes from the mind of Riverdale executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa who published a comic of the same title in 2014.

This take on Sabrina will be more similar to ‘The Exorcist’ than the 90s sitcom.

The pilot is in the works now & if successful, the series is expected by fall 2018.

For more, head to Uproxx.

