Last Friday, Foo Fighters released their new album ‘Concrete & Gold’ & tonight the band made a surprise ‘Carpool Karaoke’ appearance with James Corden.

Watch Dave, Taylor, and the rest of the band singalong with some of their biggest hits and discuss the formation of Foo Fighters.

The band also crashes a Guitar Center for an impromptu jam session.