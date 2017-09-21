Chipotle Queso Is A Flop With Customers

The world’s excitement over Chipotle rolling out queso at all its locations has turned into disappointment.

People seem to really, REALLY hate Chipotle queso. From reviews of blandness to ones describing it as chalky, there have not been very many positive takes.

The Twitterverse can be a cruel place but if the Tweet reviews are any indication you should skip the queso on your next visit.

Maybe look on the bright side. Chipotle queso hasn’t caused a norovirus or E. coli outbreak.

if you think you're mad about #chipotlequeso imagine being so mad you make a twitter account about it — Chipotle's Queso (@irestmyqueso) September 20, 2017

Me: Giving your customers E. Coli is about as bad as it gets. Chipotle: Hold my beer. #chipotlequeso — Nic Fowler (@Nic_Fowler_) September 13, 2017

What you think #ChipotleQueso should taste like, and what it actually tastes like. #disappointed pic.twitter.com/wccZQ7WGmk — Lisa Anne (@Huntenli) September 12, 2017

Seriously, can't get over how terrible #chipotlequeso is…This is not the queso we waited for… pic.twitter.com/bdC6MHjZ2o — Kenny Newberry (@KennyJNewberry) September 13, 2017

I passed on guac to try the new #chipotlequeso with my chips. Biggggg mistake. pic.twitter.com/k2LeSWpsbg — Melissa Ann 🦇 (@HorrorGeekMel) September 14, 2017

Dear tastebuds, im sorry i put you through @ChipotleTweets new #chipotlequeso. – sincerely, frank — Frank B. Lawler (@FBLawler) September 20, 2017

