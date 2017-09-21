Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 09.21.17

Double Trouble Thursday is here again, bringing you a full show on this Half-Off Podcast with a sorta kinda recovered Kevin, but still fighting a nasty sickness. But despite this set back, Kevin Klein Live was back on track for yet another Subculture War, with this week having a big ol’ fattie taking on a human twig. It’s a tough clash of fat versus skinny, with questions ranging from workout fitness gurus to the three main ingredients in a Fritos pot pie. The competition is fierce and honestly, not even sure there was a winner.

Plus, 7 @ 7 returned to discuss where are the most common places for your phone to be stolen. Places ranged from parks to bars, but it did Kevin curious as to whether it would be worse to lose your phone or your wallet these days. Considering Ally’s phone also functions as her wallet holding all her cards, this was a bit of a conundrum for her. But one place that surprisingly wasn’t mentioned as spots your phone could be lost was in Kevin’s hands as he ties your phone to a balloon.

Also on today’s podcast:

Kevin recaps the hell that was waiting to be submitted to Urgent Care

James Bong lets the show know about recent marijuana legislation and a weed-themed farmer’s market

Listening back to what Useless Weirdo said while on air by himself yesterday

And more!

