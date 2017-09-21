Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

Southern California Is Getting A ‘Hello Kitty’ Pumpkin Patch

Whenever a ‘Hello Kitty’ anything shows up it tends to be a big deal. This past month the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck has been making stops around the Bay Area and drawing big crowds. Sanrio, who has an office in South San Francisco, just opened a store on their Eccles Avenue site and now they’ve got something big in mind for southern California this fall.

It will require a trip to Irvine, but it might be worth it. Sanrio & Tanaka Farms are teaming up for a Hello Kitty Pumpkin Patch.

The pumpkin patch will be open from September 30 through the end of October with pumpkin picking, wagon rides, a corn maze, a petting zoo, and of course ‘Hello Kitty’ characters serving as educational ambassadors. There will also be a Sanrio costume contest at Tanaka Farms on October 28.

Hello Kitty herself will be on hand for much of the time the pumpkin patch is open and will return in the winter for a special Christmas tree farm and strawberry picking next spring.

