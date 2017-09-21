Southern California Is Getting A ‘Hello Kitty’ Pumpkin Patch

Whenever a ‘Hello Kitty’ anything shows up it tends to be a big deal. This past month the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck has been making stops around the Bay Area and drawing big crowds. Sanrio, who has an office in South San Francisco, just opened a store on their Eccles Avenue site and now they’ve got something big in mind for southern California this fall.

There's a Hello Kitty pumpkin patch coming to OC https://t.co/ESZIIZCc2T pic.twitter.com/w6jsvoDpRj — Time Out Los Angeles (@timeoutla) September 20, 2017

It will require a trip to Irvine, but it might be worth it. Sanrio & Tanaka Farms are teaming up for a Hello Kitty Pumpkin Patch.

The pumpkin patch will be open from September 30 through the end of October with pumpkin picking, wagon rides, a corn maze, a petting zoo, and of course ‘Hello Kitty’ characters serving as educational ambassadors. There will also be a Sanrio costume contest at Tanaka Farms on October 28.

Hold tf up I just discovered that there is going to be a HELLO KITTY PUMPKIN PATCH IN IRVINE STARTING SEPT 30TH!!!!!!!!!! — a͓̽n͓̽n͓̽ (@akbooty7_) September 21, 2017

Hello Kitty herself will be on hand for much of the time the pumpkin patch is open and will return in the winter for a special Christmas tree farm and strawberry picking next spring.

