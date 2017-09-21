Tonight’s 49ers Game Is Their Cheapest Ever At Levi’s Stadium

Tonight’s Thursday Night Football matchup is not one of the year’s most marquee games. The San Francisco 49ers are set to play their only primetime game of the season against the only team they beat last year, the Los Angeles Rams. Fans aren’t exactly stoked to watch the game on television, nor is there much excitement about going to the game itself at Levi’s Stadium.

"As of Wednesday, resale tickets were being offered on StubHub for as low as $14 to see the [#49ers] host the Los Angeles Rams." #TNF — Empty Seats Galore (@EmptySeatsPics) September 20, 2017

Yesterday, tickets could be found for $14 a piece, today that price has risen slightly to $18 o Stubhub.

49ers fans aren’t showing up in droves to watch the Brian Hoyer-led 0-2 team that’s yet to score a touchdown this season. Especially, in rush hour Thursday night traffic.

When you realize tonight's Thursday Night Game is Rams vs 49ers. pic.twitter.com/q00kvbtiwP — Faux NFL Network™ (@FauxNFLnetwork) September 21, 2017

You can get into the game tonight for less than the price of two beers, or about the same price as two slices of pizza at the stadium.

Whether you want to hit up the game, or not, let’s hope to see the 49ers actually score a TD in those black uniforms tonight…