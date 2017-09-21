Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

Ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer Crowned Winner of ‘America’s Got Talent’

Filed Under: America's Got Talent, Darci Lynne Farmer, Ventriloquist, winner
Darci Lynne Farmer on 'America's Got Talent' (credit: YouTube)

LOS ANGELES (LIVE 105) — On Wedensday’s season finale of NBC’s America’s Got Talent, it was down to 2 youngsters. 10-year-old singer Angelica Hale and 12-year-old singing ventriloquist, Darci Lynne Farmer. Garnering the most votes by the show’s fans, Farmer came out as the winner of the reality competition.

Supermodel and ‘AGT’ judge Heidi Klum said the Oklahoma City girl “is the full package,” and that “she really touched people’s hearts” and “made people laugh at home.”

After the show, Farmer tells the Associated Press she was “overcome with joy and luckiness.”

To hone her skills as a ventriloquist, Las Vegas entertainer and season 2 ‘AGT’ winner, Terry Fator worked hand in hand with Farmer. The duo performed together on the season finale. Farmer, Fator and season 10’s Paul Zerdin are the three ventriloquists who won on America’s Got Talent.

As the season 12 winner, Farmer receives $1 million dollars and her own show in Las Vegas.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live