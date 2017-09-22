Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 09.22.17

Kevin Klein Live may not be the sort of show that really builds long friendships, but even they think the idea of schools banning best friends as something to be ridiculous. The show talked about its experiences with best friends, such as Dead Eyes having two best men at his wedding and Ally trying to become someone’s best friend by trying to drop a brick on her foot. But perhaps sadder than the thought of Useless Weirdo’s only friends being his dad’s softball teammates is Kevin’s situation, where he had his dad as his best man because he probably had no one else.

But speaking of weddings, Kevin found that he received a save the date of a certain coworker’s wedding, but never actually got an invitation to the ceremony itself. Even worse is him knowing that Useless Weirdo got invited, who, according to Kevin’s consistently terrible sources, was hand making a gift for the couple. Useless Weirdo denied this outright, but his past of hand making gifts was brought into play, where it was revealed that he has actually hand carved a family crest for a girl he was crushing on only to be rejected. It’s the kind of sad cringe-worthy experience you can only find on Kevin Klein Live!

Also on today’s podcast:

The announcement of Kevin Klein Live’s Third Birthday Party with Vance Joy, booze, & Pinata Patrick!

How it seems nearly every station is now playing Taylor Swift’s latest single, regardless of station genre

The easiness of hacking phones via Find My Phones leads to Kevin talking about how much he hates vegatables

And more!

