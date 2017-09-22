Live 105’s Kevin Klein Live 3rd Birthday Party With Vance Joy

It’s been tense here at Live 105. We forgot Kevin Klein Live’s 3rd Birthday.

So we are making up for that. Rented out Bottom of The Hill on October 3rd, ordering a cake and getting a kick ass Pinata, and we are ALSO getting you a private acoustic performance with … Vance Joy.

The invites are coming from Kevin Klein Live. Make sure to check in with them for the 7 at 7 and throughout the show every weekday to score your passes to this event. Or just show up that day!

Kevin Klein Live. Our temperamental 3-year-old in the morning. On Live 105.