Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

Live 105’s Kevin Klein Live 3rd Birthday Party With Vance Joy

Filed Under: Kevin Klein Live, Vance Joy

It’s been tense here at Live 105. We forgot Kevin Klein Live’s 3rd Birthday.

So we are making up for that. Rented out Bottom of The Hill on October 3rd, ordering a cake and getting a kick ass Pinata, and we are ALSO getting you a private acoustic performance with … Vance Joy.

The invites are coming from Kevin Klein Live. Make sure to check in with them for the 7 at 7 and throughout the show every weekday to score your passes to this event. Or just show up that day!

Kevin Klein Live. Our temperamental 3-year-old in the morning. On Live 105.

More from Kevin Klein Live
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live