North Bay’s Blind Scream Haunted House Returns In October

For a fifth consecutive year part of Rohnert Park’s Sonoma Mountain Village will be transformed into a pair of haunted house experiences for Blind Scream.

This year’s haunted house experiences are dubbed “CarnEvil” & “Slaughter Shack” and will open from October 6-October 31 (it’ll be closed on Mondays & Tuesdays except for 10/31).

The 25,000 sq. ft. space promises the most heart thumping, blood pumping, nightmare-inducing Halloween experience.

@afameli Yeah, I'll flip that switch!! A post shared by Joe Fameli (@jfameli) on Oct 31, 2015 at 7:54am PDT

Tickets are $15-$35 and can be purchased at eventbrite.

If you want descriptions on what you can expect from their haunted houses this year, head here.