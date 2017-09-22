Click here for ALL NEW App to listen to LIVE 105 + KKL!

North Bay’s Blind Scream Haunted House Returns In October

Filed Under: Blind Scream, rohnert park
Via Youtube

For a fifth consecutive year part of Rohnert Park’s Sonoma Mountain Village will be transformed into a pair of haunted house experiences for Blind Scream.

This year’s haunted house experiences are dubbed “CarnEvil” & “Slaughter Shack” and will open from October 6-October 31 (it’ll be closed on Mondays & Tuesdays except for 10/31).

The 25,000 sq. ft. space promises the most heart thumping, blood pumping, nightmare-inducing Halloween experience.

@afameli Yeah, I'll flip that switch!!

A post shared by Joe Fameli (@jfameli) on

Tickets are $15-$35 and can be purchased at eventbrite.

If you want descriptions on what you can expect from their haunted houses this year, head here.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live