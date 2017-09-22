World’s Biggest Bounce House Hits North Bay This Weekend

It’s a 10,000 sq. ft. bounce house. What you dreamed of when you were bouncing in that bounce house as a kid. You wished it was bigger, that there was more room to move. Well, Big Bounce America is bringing that dream to the north bay this weekend.

The bounce-house features obstacle courses, basketball hoops, inflatable sofas, foam pits, ball pits, and more. Plus, there are DJs spinning music all day.

We're taking the BIGGEST bounce house in the WORLD on tour this summer! ☀️ Tag a friend who needs to check this out! Find out where we're landing and get your tickets at thebigbounceamerica.com 🎉 A post shared by Big Bounce (@thebigbounceusa) on Aug 14, 2017 at 12:00pm PDT

It’ll be at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa through Sunday September 24 & tickets range from $5-$15. They can be purchased in person, or online for Sunday here.