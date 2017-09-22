Click here for ALL NEW App to listen to LIVE 105 + KKL!

World’s Biggest Bounce House Hits North Bay This Weekend

Courtesy @thebigbounceusa/Instagram

It’s a 10,000 sq. ft. bounce house. What you dreamed of when you were bouncing in that bounce house as a kid. You wished it was bigger, that there was more room to move. Well, Big Bounce America is bringing that dream to the north bay this weekend.

The bounce-house features obstacle courses, basketball hoops, inflatable sofas, foam pits, ball pits, and more. Plus, there are DJs spinning music all day.

It’ll be at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa through Sunday September 24 & tickets range from $5-$15. They can be purchased in person, or online for Sunday here.

 

