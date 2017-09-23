Click here for ALL NEW App to listen to LIVE 105 + KKL!

Raiders Hope To Have ‘Family-Friendly’ Stadium Atmosphere In Las Vegas

Filed Under: Las Vegas, raiders
OAKLAND, CA - OCTOBER 16: Oakland Raiders fans cheer in the stands during the NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on October 16, 2016 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

The Raiders have just started their first of the final two seasons in Oakland before they make the move to Las Vegas. So far this season the Coliseum has been rocking thanks in part to a 2-0 record & Marshawn Lynch’s dancing skills.

The Raiders are also famous for their fanbase, Raider Nation, who frequent the team’s games in all kinds of intimidating garb. Especially, in the Black Hole.

However, team officials might not want to carry the team’s image to Sin City.

“We like the deeply passionate fans, but we want the stadium to be not only a safe environment, but we want it to be perceived as a family-friendly environment. So I think there will be some changes, frankly, to the fan base when the team moves to Las Vegas and the method of operating the stadium. I think I’ll leave it there, but the team ownership and team management is very keen on projecting the right image when this team comes to Las Vegas.” – LV Stadium Company COO Don Webb

Yeah, good luck with that. Meanwhile, a Raiders-themed ‘House of Debauchery’ is planned to open near Vegas around the same time as the new stadium in 2019…

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live