Raiders Hope To Have ‘Family-Friendly’ Stadium Atmosphere In Las Vegas

The Raiders have just started their first of the final two seasons in Oakland before they make the move to Las Vegas. So far this season the Coliseum has been rocking thanks in part to a 2-0 record & Marshawn Lynch’s dancing skills.

Marshawn Lynch is the greatest pic.twitter.com/iCLodp7qus — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) September 17, 2017

The Raiders are also famous for their fanbase, Raider Nation, who frequent the team’s games in all kinds of intimidating garb. Especially, in the Black Hole.

A Friendly BlackHole, hasn't it ALAWYS been? https://t.co/siN318Atdu via @reviewjournal — RAIDER NATION NEWS (@YourAutumnWind) September 21, 2017

However, team officials might not want to carry the team’s image to Sin City.

“We like the deeply passionate fans, but we want the stadium to be not only a safe environment, but we want it to be perceived as a family-friendly environment. So I think there will be some changes, frankly, to the fan base when the team moves to Las Vegas and the method of operating the stadium. I think I’ll leave it there, but the team ownership and team management is very keen on projecting the right image when this team comes to Las Vegas.” – LV Stadium Company COO Don Webb

Yeah, good luck with that. Meanwhile, a Raiders-themed ‘House of Debauchery’ is planned to open near Vegas around the same time as the new stadium in 2019…