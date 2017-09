Legendary soul singer Charles Bradley has passed away at the age of 68. He had been diagnosed with stomach cancer in the fall of 2016.

Bradley appeared at Bottlerock Napa a& Monterey Pop earlier this year after receiving clearance from doctors, but his cancer recently returned and had spread to his liver.

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Charles Bradley. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time pic.twitter.com/FFqQ1K1pX5 — Charles Bradley (@Charles_Bradley) September 23, 2017

RIP Charles Bradley.