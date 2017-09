Ahead of their performance at this weekend’s Global Citizen Festival in New York’s Central Park, Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong stopped by¬†The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon¬†to perform the song “Ordinary World”.

“Ordinary World” is off of the band’s 2016 album “Revolution Radio”.

Green Day recently wrapped up their “Revolution Radio” tour, which stopped at the Oakland Coliseum back in August.