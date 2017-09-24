SOUNDCHECK PLAYLIST: 09/24/2017

Tonight’s Soundcheck is hosted by DJ Aaron Axelsen
9PM
SJOWGREN “Seventeen” LOCAL – FREMONT
NECK DEEP “In Bloom”
WELSHLY ARMS “Legendary”
SAINT MESA “Lion”
BASTILLE “Basketcase”
SIR SLY “Fun”
CATHEDRALS “With You” LOCAL – SAN FRANCISCO
BRAVES “Catch ME”
CEMETERY SUN “Stay A While” LOCAL – SACRAMENTO
WALK THE MOON “One Foot”
ARCADE FIRE “Creature Comfort”
ODESZA “Line of Sight”
HAZEL ENGLISH “Fix” LOCAL – OAKLAND
THE ACADEMIC “Bear Claws”
CIGARETTES AFTER SEX “Apocalypse ”
THE GLORIOUS SONS “Everything Is Alright”
MORRISSEY “Spent”
10 PM
THE STORY SO FAR “Out of It” LOCAL – WALNUT CREEK
DAN CROLL “Bad Boy”
ALVVYS “In Undertow”
EYES ON THE SHORE “Atoms to Atoms” LOCAL – SAN FRANCISCO
AJR “Sober Up”
J RODDY & THE BUSINESS “The Wanting”
MISSIO “Bottom of The Deep Blue Sea”
DANGERMAKER “In A Dream” LOCAL – SAN FRANCISCO
MANCHESTER ORCHESTRA “The Alien”
ELECTRIC GUESTS “Oh Devil”
THE MAN WHO “This High”
BRAND NEW “Can’t Get It Out”
11 PM
LCD SOUNDSYSTEM “Tonite”
YOUNGEST OF ELDERS “Shame Spiral” LOCAL – CONCORD
BECK “Dear Life”
MATHEW DEAR + TEGAN & SARA “Bad Ones”
DAY WAVE “Something Here” LOCAL – OAKLAND
LOVELY THE BAND “Broken”
FLAGSHIP “Midnight”
GEOGRAPHER “Read My Mind” LOCAL – SAN FRANCISCO
QUICKSAND “Illuminant”
ARKELLS “Knocking At The Door”
FOSTER THE PEOPLE ” Sit Next To Me”
THE USED “Over and Over Again”
COURTSHIP “Perfect People”
RIDE “Cali”