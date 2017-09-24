SOUNDCHECK PLAYLIST: 09/24/2017

Tonight’s Soundcheck is hosted by DJ Aaron Axelsen

Follow the show on Twitter @soundcheckspins for real time song updates + info.

9PM

SJOWGREN “Seventeen” LOCAL – FREMONT

NECK DEEP “In Bloom”

WELSHLY ARMS “Legendary”

SAINT MESA “Lion”

BASTILLE “Basketcase”

SIR SLY “Fun”

CATHEDRALS “With You” LOCAL – SAN FRANCISCO

BRAVES “Catch ME”

CEMETERY SUN “Stay A While” LOCAL – SACRAMENTO

WALK THE MOON “One Foot”

ARCADE FIRE “Creature Comfort”

ODESZA “Line of Sight”

HAZEL ENGLISH “Fix” LOCAL – OAKLAND

THE ACADEMIC “Bear Claws”

CIGARETTES AFTER SEX “Apocalypse ”

THE GLORIOUS SONS “Everything Is Alright”

MORRISSEY “Spent”

10 PM

THE STORY SO FAR “Out of It” LOCAL – WALNUT CREEK

DAN CROLL “Bad Boy”

ALVVYS “In Undertow”

EYES ON THE SHORE “Atoms to Atoms” LOCAL – SAN FRANCISCO

AJR “Sober Up”

J RODDY & THE BUSINESS “The Wanting”

MISSIO “Bottom of The Deep Blue Sea”

DANGERMAKER “In A Dream” LOCAL – SAN FRANCISCO

MANCHESTER ORCHESTRA “The Alien”

ELECTRIC GUESTS “Oh Devil”

THE MAN WHO “This High”

BRAND NEW “Can’t Get It Out”

11 PM

LCD SOUNDSYSTEM “Tonite”

YOUNGEST OF ELDERS “Shame Spiral” LOCAL – CONCORD

BECK “Dear Life”

MATHEW DEAR + TEGAN & SARA “Bad Ones”

DAY WAVE “Something Here” LOCAL – OAKLAND

LOVELY THE BAND “Broken”

FLAGSHIP “Midnight”

GEOGRAPHER “Read My Mind” LOCAL – SAN FRANCISCO

QUICKSAND “Illuminant”

ARKELLS “Knocking At The Door”

FOSTER THE PEOPLE ” Sit Next To Me”

THE USED “Over and Over Again”

COURTSHIP “Perfect People”

RIDE “Cali”