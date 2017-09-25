Black Tie Beach Party At SF’s Ocean Beach This Weekend

The fifth annual Black Tie Beach Party returns to San Francisco’s Ocean Beach on Saturday September 30 from 1 PM – 9 PM. This year’s event has a ‘party through the decades’ theme & they recommend busting out those 90s prom outfits for this one.

Group pic, still missing a bunch of people! #blacktiebeachparty #sf A post shared by Coco Miletti mua (@cocopuffmua) on Aug 18, 2014 at 11:48am PDT

The party is free & a black tie affair. The organizers have asked that no wedding dresses be worn, though.

Where to meet: They will spend the day right on the beach in front of the parking lot along Great Highway (between Lincoln Avenue and Fulton). Parking in the lot is free, but you can also park in or around Golden Gate Park.

