Kevin James on NFL Anthem Protests “I’d Stand Up and Salute”

Most people know actor/comedian Kevin James for his long running TV show King of Queens or movies like Hitch and Paul Blart Mall Cop. While comedy is definitely Kevin’s forte, one of his true loves is sports. James called Kevin Klein Live this morning to discuss the new season of Kevin Can Wait, but the conversation inevitably turned to the NFL.

Many of James’ fans may be surprised to know his first dream wasn’t to star on TV or film – he wanted to star on the football field. James played halfback for a small college football team in New York until a back injury led him to hang up his cleats. “I wanted to be a professional athlete, that was my goal. And when you suck at division 3 (college football), it is time to find a different job.”

The weekend NFL headlines were dominated by players kneeling, linking arms, or in some cases staying in the locker room during the national anthem. Celebrities, politicians, and everyone in between have been voicing their opinions about the protests, and James didn’t shy away when asked what he would do if he were on the field. “I’d stand up and salute. Absolutely. Very happy to be living here. Very blessed.”

Kevin doesn’t have much time for football these days. He’s busy prepping for a new season of Kevin Can Wait that will see him reunite with Leah Remini. “It’s like family,” he says of working with his old King Of Queens star. “I’m telling you, we just love each other that way. We just have so much fun.”

