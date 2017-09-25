Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 09.25.17

Kevin Klein Live is back for the week, with Useless Weirdo fresh from all the shenanigans being had at Folsom Street Fair yesterday. Useless Weirdo was there grabbing interviews with the festival-goers to help with the game Name Their Fetish. This is where his poor interview skills were used to help listeners try and guess the fetishes that the folks at Folsom Street Fair enjoy the most. While trying to figure things out, you play the game of who is better at asking questions: Useless Weirdo or anyone wearing a ball gag?

Plus, every so often you may find yourself in a restaurant or store front trying to figure out how this business is able to maintain itself in such a cut throat world. If the assumption is that it’s a money laundering front, today’s 7 @ 7 reported on the 7 signs to look for if a business is taking part in such practices. There were plenty of businesses that immediately jumped to people’s minds all over the Bay Area, but let’s just say that it’s better to keep an open mind before pointing fingers.

Also on today’s podcast:

Ally learns what exactly the term “coin purse” means in reference to human anatomy

Second Hand Cindy reports in while driving her car she had dedicated to $0 Marketing for the show

Kevin James of Kevin Can Wait is made to wait on hold all over again

And more!

Kevin Klein Live: Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

SUBSCRIBE: RSS | iTunes | Play.it | More Podcast Episodes