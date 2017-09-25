Oakland’s Pacific Coast Brewing Co. Is Closing After 29 Years

One of the original cornerstones of the East Bay craft brewing world is shuttering in November.

The Pacific Coast Brewing Co. has been “dedicated to crafting and serving truly great, small production beers” since opening in 1988 at 906 Washington Street in Old Oakland.

The owners explained the closing in a release on their Facebook page.

“Unfortunately, due to the uncertainty of our current lease, and the rapid changes coursing through the Bay Area’s restaurant industry, we have made the difficult decision to shut our doors in early November 2017. We are making this announcement well in advance of our closing to ensure that our wonderful staff has the necessary time to find and transition into new employment.”

You still have about a month to head over and say goodbye to “The Coast.”

