Poke Con In San Francisco This October

Poke might be the hottest food in the Bay Area over the past year with tons of shops opening up to offer raw fish salad made famous in Hawaii. Now there’s an event coming to San Francisco’s SoMA StrEat Food Park (428 11th St.) pm Saturday October 21 – Poke Con II combines the best Bay Area poke trucks, Hawaiian snacks, and Hawaiian beer.

The event is 11 AM – 5 PM & $5 will get you in. If you want all you can drink Hawaiian beers that’ll be $40. You can grab tickets over at EventBrite.

For more info, head to the Facebook event page.

 

