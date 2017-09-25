Click here for ALL NEW App to listen to LIVE 105 + KKL!

San Francisco Electronic Road Sign Reads “Salesforce Is Gay”

Filed Under: Construction, gay, LinkedIn, Salesforce

People are used to seeing road construction signs in San Francisco. Their bright lights tell us about street closures, traffic conditions, and other various issues that have become common place in the Bay. But trash talking between tech companies? That’s a new one.

As Kevin Klein Live producer Dead Eyes was driving to work around 4:15am, he spotted this sign near the intersection of Howard and Fremont.

In case you can’t read it, the sign says: “Salesforce is gay. From, LinkedIn.”

According to this post on the San Francisco subreddit, the sign was still up at 8:50am.

Efforts to find a reason for the message have gone unanswered. Is this the result of hackers? An attempt at social commentary? Or did LinkedIn really try to throw a schoolyard insult towards the tech giant?

