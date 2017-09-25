San Francisco Electronic Road Sign Reads “Salesforce Is Gay”

People are used to seeing road construction signs in San Francisco. Their bright lights tell us about street closures, traffic conditions, and other various issues that have become common place in the Bay. But trash talking between tech companies? That’s a new one.

As Kevin Klein Live producer Dead Eyes was driving to work around 4:15am, he spotted this sign near the intersection of Howard and Fremont.

Saw this sign on the way to work this morning. Anyone know what it's all about? @LinkedIn @salesforce pic.twitter.com/4N5QNpWZV5 — Dead Eyes (@DeadEyes105) September 25, 2017

In case you can’t read it, the sign says: “Salesforce is gay. From, LinkedIn.”

According to this post on the San Francisco subreddit, the sign was still up at 8:50am.

Efforts to find a reason for the message have gone unanswered. Is this the result of hackers? An attempt at social commentary? Or did LinkedIn really try to throw a schoolyard insult towards the tech giant?