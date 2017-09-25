Slumber Party With Sloths Is A Real Thing

Zoological Wildlife Conservation Center in Rainier, Oregon is giving you a once in a lifetime chance to have a slumber party with sloths!

Zoological Wildlife Conservation Center is NOT a typical zoo where you can just walk off the street and see animals. It is a breeding and educational facility but it does offer special encounters under controlled circumstances.

That being said they offer for $600 for two people (must be 10 years old) a “Sloth Sleepover.”

Guests will observe natural behaviors and gently physically interact with a colony of Sloths during the activity bouts of their naturally most “active” time of day. When the sloths are napping guests can read, relax and even nap themselves if they wish, INSIDE one of our sloth ambassador colony habitats.

You also get Educational Q&A, Slothologist Q&A, a complimentary “I Slept with a Sloth” T-shirt. You will also be able to feed, but not necessarily pet, the arboreal sloths. For all the rules and schedule, head over to www.chasing-tail.com.

(H/T Elite Daily)

