‘It: Chapter 2’ Officially Gets A Release Date

New Line Cinema has officially slated the date September 6, 2019 for the release of the highly anticipated It: Chapter 2.

Currently, Pennywise and The Losers Club are still selling a lot of tickets to moviegoers and the film has become the highest grossing R-Rated horror film of all time.

According to director Andy Muschietti, It: Chapter 2 will pick up 27 years after It with the members of The Losers Club returning to Derry, Maine for a final showdown with Pennywise.

Muschietti wants to start shooting in 2108 and hopes to have both the child actors and Bill Skarsgard return in their roles.

