Walk The Moon Set ‘What If Nothing’ Album Release Date, Announce Tour

By Scott T. Sterling
Walk the Moon is gearing up for an extensive run of tour dates.
The band has announced their upcoming Press Restart Tour in support of new album, What If Nothing, which is set for release on Nov. 10.
The band is working with Tunespeak for presale tickets by registering on Facebook. With Tunespeak, fans can earn points by doing a number of free actions such as pre-saving What If Nothing, streaming the new single “One Foot,” and sharing with their friends. Fans will receive their presale codes on October 2. The public on-sale for the “Press Restart Tour” is October 6 and tickets can be purchased here.
See the full list of tour dates below.
11/19 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
11/20 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
12/06 – Tulsa, OK @ The Brady Theater
01/12 – Washington, D.C. @ Anthem
01/13 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
01/14 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
01/16 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
01/17 – Albany, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall
01/20 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Casino
01/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
01/23 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
01/24 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
01/26 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
01/27 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian at Old National Centre
01/28 – Nashville, TN @ The Ryman
01/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Roxy Theatre
02/01 – Austin, TX @ Moody Theater
02/02 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
02/03 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
02/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
02/08 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
02/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Palladium
02/10 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
02/12 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
02/13 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
02/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
02/16 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
02/17 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
02/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
02/20 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
02/23 – Madison, WI @ Orpheum
02/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ Palace Theatre
