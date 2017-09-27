Alcatraz-Themed Bar Now Open…In London

The legendary prison on the San Francisco Bay serves as the inspiration for a new bar. That bar is not in the Bay Area, though. It’s located in London and its called Alcotraz.

The bar opens September 28 and has quite a few Alcatraz-specific quirks to it. Participants are given an orange jumpsuit and inmate number once they arrive. You will be guided to a cell & closed bottles of liquor are to be smuggled in for your bartender to use. They’ll make drinks to your specifications using the liquor you brought in.

"Nothing to see here Warden…" #alcotraz #inmate88 A post shared by Alcotraz London (@alcotrazlondon) on Sep 13, 2017 at 12:23pm PDT

Your visit, or “inmate sentencing,” lasts an hour & 45 minutes and it costs $39 to get in. The bar will shut its doors on December 17.

Released from #alcotraz A post shared by Daniel Shearman (@dan_shearman) on Sep 26, 2017 at 4:04pm PDT

