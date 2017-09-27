Free Entry At California’s National Parks This Saturday

The National Parks Service turned 100 years old in 2016 & to celebrate they’ve offered 10 free days of entry this year. There are still three days in 2017 where admission fees will be waived to all of the country’s National Parks.

Saturday September 30 – National Public Lands Day

November 11, 12 – Veteran’s Weekend

Check out National Parks for free on Sep 30 to celebrate National Public Lands Day! https://t.co/7urRGmE6wy @NatlParkService #FindYourPark pic.twitter.com/CHnOop0H1C — CRS (@crscience) September 27, 2017

The free days include waived entrance fees, commercial tour fees, and transportation entrance fees. Other fees such as reservation, camping, tours, concession and fees collected by third parties are not included unless stated otherwise.

Looking for a park near you? Head to nps.gov.

Go out & explore this Saturday.