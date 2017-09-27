Click here for ALL NEW App to listen to LIVE 105 + KKL!

Free Entry At California’s National Parks This Saturday

A picture taken March 08, 2014 shows a view of Yosemite National Park valley. Over 3.7 million people visit Yosemite each year, as most spend their time in the seven square miles (18 km2) of Yosemite Valley. Designated a World Heritage Site in 1984, Yosemite is internationally recognized for its spectacular granite cliffs, waterfalls, clear streams, Giant Sequoia groves, and biological diversity. AFP PHOTO/MLADEN ANTONOV (Photo credit should read MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP/Getty Images)
The National Parks Service turned 100 years old in 2016 & to celebrate they’ve offered 10 free days of entry this year. There are still three days in 2017 where admission fees will be waived to all of the country’s National Parks.

  • Saturday September 30 – National Public Lands Day
  • November 11, 12 – Veteran’s Weekend

The free days include waived entrance fees, commercial tour fees, and transportation entrance fees. Other fees such as reservation, camping, tours, concession and fees collected by third parties are not included unless stated otherwise.

Looking for a park near you? Head to nps.gov.

Go out & explore this Saturday.

 

 

