Hardly Strictly Bluegrass 2017 Set Times

The annual free Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival has shared the full line-up for next month’s 3-day festival. This year’s line-up is as diverse as ever and includes names like Henry Rollins, Randy Newman, Cheap Trick, Emmylou Harris, Billy Bragg, Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys, T Bone Burnet, Brandi Carlile, Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle, Jello Biafra (The Dead Kennedys), Ozomatli, and more!

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival is Friday – Sunday, October 6th – 8th from Noon – 7 PM in Hellman Hollow and Marx and Lindley Meadows in Golden Gate Park. More details can be found at www.hardlystrictlybluegrass.com.

Friday, October 6:

Laurie Lewis & The Right Hands

Dry Branch Fire Squad

Billy Bragg – 2:35-3:25 PM (Banjo Stage)

The Bo-Keys featuring Don Bryant and Percy Wiggins

T Bone Burnett – 5:30-6:45 PM (Banjo Stage)

Mega Bog

Jesse Harris

Big Thief

The Felice Brothers

First Aid Kit – 4:30-5:15 PM (Rooster Stage)

Conor Oberst – 5:45-7:00 PM (Rooster Stage)

The Sam Chase & The Untraditional

Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors – 1:15-2:05 PM (Swan Stage)

Chuck Prophet & The Mission Express – 2:35-3:25 PM (Swan Stage)

Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 – 3:55-4:55 PM (Swan Stage)

Brandi Carlile – 5:30-6:45 PM (Swan Stage)

Molsky’s Mountain Drifters

Tracy Blackman

Foy Vance – 2:50-3:40 PM (Bandwagon Stage)

Terri Hendrix with Lloyd Maines

Saturday, October 7:

Reed Mathis and Electric Beethoven

Blackfoot Gypsies

The Nth Power

Midnight North

Rising Appalachia

HSB Blues Revue featuring Sugar Ray Norcia, Annie Sampson, Steve Freund, Chris Cain, Austin deLone, Ruth Davies and Tony Braunagel

Robyn Hitchcock – 6:10-7 PM (Porch Stage)

Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn – 11-11:40 AM (Banjo Stage)

Tim O’Brien Band

Peter Rowan Dharma Blues featuring Jack Casady

Alison Brown and the Compass Bluegrass Allstars featuring Bobby Osborne

Gillian Welch – 4:15-5:15 PM (Banjo Stage)

Steve Earle & The Dukes – 5:45-7:00 PM (Banjo Stage)

Sam Outlaw – 12:15-12:50 PM (Bandwagon Stage)

Nancy & The Lambchops

Tyler Childers

Colter Wall – 4:25-5:05 PM (Bandwagon Stage)

Henry Rollins – 5:05-6:05 PM (La Victrola Platform)

Willie Watson

The Go To Hell Man Clan

Buddy Miller’s Cavalcade of Stars featuring Gurf Morlix, Bill Anderson, Lillie Mae, Dan Penn, Buddy Miller with The War & Treaty

Dan Auerbach (of the Black Keys) – 6:00-7:00 PM (Rooster Stage)

Poncho Sanchez

Justin Townes Earle – 1-1:45 PM (Swan Stage)

Ozomatli – 2:30-3:20 PM (Swan Stage)

Patty Griffin – 4:10-5:oo PM (Swan Stage)

Sturgill Simpson – 6:00 – 7:00 PM (Swan Stage)

The Brothers Comatose

Moonalice

The Wood Brothers

Jamey Johnson

Robert Earl Keen – 5:00 – 6:00 PM (Towers of Gold Stage)

Hardly Strictly Silent Disco featuring Ren the Vinyl Archaeologist, Steve Fabus, Deejay Theory, Tom Thump, DJ Phleck, DJ Tobiwan, Motion Potion, U9lift

Sunday, October 8:

Jade Jackson

Marco & The Polos

Sisters Morales

The Well Known Strangers

Weyes Blood

Ghost of Paul Revere

Shelby Lynne & Allison Moorer – 6:10-7:00 PM (Porch Stage)

The Sons of The Soul Revivers

Hot Tuna Electric

Dave Alvin & The Guilty Ones

The Flatlanders

John Prine – 4:15-5:15 PM (Banjo Stage)

Emmylou Harris – 5:45-7:00 PM (Banjo Stage)

Lila Blue

The Brothers Gibb

Norbert Putnam & Friends

Jello Biafra – 11:45 AM – 12:15 PM & 5:15-5:45 PM (La Victrola Platform)

Ciaran Lavery

Tyler Childers

Will Durst – 3:45-4:15 PM (La Victrola Platform)

The Secret Sisters

Kane Welch Kaplin

Aaron Lee Tasjan

Lampedusa featuring Steve Earle, Patty Griffin, Emmylou Harris, Buddy Miller, Lucinda Williams

Bob Mould Band – 4:05-5:00 PM (Rooster Stage)

Junior Brown – 5:30-6:45 PM (Rooster Stage)

Poor Man’s Whiskey

Randy Newman – 12:30-1:20 PM (Swan Stage)

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real – 2:10-3:00 PM (Swan Stage)

Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile (and the Sea Lice) – 3:55-4:40 PM (Swan Stage)

Lucinda Williams – 5:50-7:00 PM (Swan Stage)

Jon Langford’s Four Lost Souls

Big Freedia – 1:20-2:10 PM (Towers of Gold Stage)

Ornette’s Prime Time Band Reunion featuring Jamaaladeen Tacuma, Al MacDowell, Charlie Ellerbe, Badal Roy, Denardo Coleman with Special Guests David Murray, Wallace Roney & Marc Ribot

Cheap Trick – 4:50-5:50 PM (Towers of Gold Stage)

Hardly Strictly Silent Disco featuring 4NR, Gordo Cabeza, DJ Alarm, Mophono, DJ Tyme, King Most, Motion Potion

The full set times for this year’s festival can be found here.