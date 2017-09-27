Hardly Strictly Bluegrass 2017 Set Times

The annual free Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival has shared the full line-up for next month’s 3-day festival. This year’s line-up is as diverse as ever and includes names like Henry Rollins, Randy Newman, Cheap Trick, Emmylou Harris, Billy Bragg, Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys, T Bone Burnet, Brandi Carlile, Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle, Jello Biafra (The Dead Kennedys), Ozomatli, and more!
Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival is Friday – Sunday, October 6th – 8th from Noon – 7 PM in Hellman Hollow and Marx and Lindley Meadows in Golden Gate Park. More details can be found at www.hardlystrictlybluegrass.com.
Friday, October 6:
Laurie Lewis & The Right Hands
Dry Branch Fire Squad
Billy Bragg – 2:35-3:25 PM (Banjo Stage)
The Bo-Keys featuring Don Bryant and Percy Wiggins
T Bone Burnett – 5:30-6:45 PM (Banjo Stage)
Mega Bog
Jesse Harris
Big Thief
The Felice Brothers
First Aid Kit – 4:30-5:15 PM (Rooster Stage)
Conor Oberst – 5:45-7:00 PM (Rooster Stage)
The Sam Chase & The Untraditional
Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors – 1:15-2:05 PM (Swan Stage)
Chuck Prophet & The Mission Express – 2:35-3:25 PM (Swan Stage)
Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 – 3:55-4:55 PM (Swan Stage)
Brandi Carlile – 5:30-6:45 PM (Swan Stage)
Molsky’s Mountain Drifters
Tracy Blackman
Foy Vance – 2:50-3:40 PM (Bandwagon Stage)
Terri Hendrix with Lloyd Maines
Saturday, October 7:
Reed Mathis and Electric Beethoven
Blackfoot Gypsies
The Nth Power
Midnight North
Rising Appalachia
HSB Blues Revue featuring Sugar Ray Norcia, Annie Sampson, Steve Freund, Chris Cain, Austin deLone, Ruth Davies and Tony Braunagel
Robyn Hitchcock – 6:10-7 PM (Porch Stage)
Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn – 11-11:40 AM (Banjo Stage)
Tim O’Brien Band
Peter Rowan Dharma Blues featuring Jack Casady
Alison Brown and the Compass Bluegrass Allstars featuring Bobby Osborne
Gillian Welch – 4:15-5:15 PM (Banjo Stage)
Steve Earle & The Dukes – 5:45-7:00 PM (Banjo Stage)
Sam Outlaw – 12:15-12:50 PM (Bandwagon Stage)
Nancy & The Lambchops
Tyler Childers
Colter Wall – 4:25-5:05 PM (Bandwagon Stage)
Henry Rollins – 5:05-6:05 PM (La Victrola Platform)
Willie Watson
The Go To Hell Man Clan
Buddy Miller’s Cavalcade of Stars featuring Gurf Morlix, Bill Anderson, Lillie Mae, Dan Penn, Buddy Miller with The War & Treaty
Dan Auerbach (of the Black Keys) – 6:00-7:00 PM (Rooster Stage)
Poncho Sanchez
Justin Townes Earle – 1-1:45 PM (Swan Stage)
Ozomatli – 2:30-3:20 PM (Swan Stage)
Patty Griffin – 4:10-5:oo PM (Swan Stage)
Sturgill Simpson – 6:00 – 7:00 PM (Swan Stage)
The Brothers Comatose
Moonalice
The Wood Brothers
Jamey Johnson
Robert Earl Keen – 5:00 – 6:00 PM (Towers of Gold Stage)
Hardly Strictly Silent Disco featuring Ren the Vinyl Archaeologist, Steve Fabus, Deejay Theory, Tom Thump, DJ Phleck, DJ Tobiwan, Motion Potion, U9lift
Sunday, October 8:
Jade Jackson
Marco & The Polos
Sisters Morales
The Well Known Strangers
Weyes Blood
Ghost of Paul Revere
Shelby Lynne & Allison Moorer – 6:10-7:00 PM (Porch Stage)
The Sons of The Soul Revivers
Hot Tuna Electric
Dave Alvin & The Guilty Ones
The Flatlanders
John Prine – 4:15-5:15 PM (Banjo Stage)
Emmylou Harris – 5:45-7:00 PM (Banjo Stage)
Lila Blue
The Brothers Gibb
Norbert Putnam & Friends
Jello Biafra – 11:45 AM – 12:15 PM & 5:15-5:45 PM (La Victrola Platform)
Ciaran Lavery
Tyler Childers
Will Durst – 3:45-4:15 PM (La Victrola Platform)
The Secret Sisters
Kane Welch Kaplin
Aaron Lee Tasjan
Lampedusa featuring Steve Earle, Patty Griffin, Emmylou Harris, Buddy Miller, Lucinda Williams
Bob Mould Band – 4:05-5:00 PM (Rooster Stage)
Junior Brown – 5:30-6:45 PM (Rooster Stage)
Poor Man’s Whiskey
Randy Newman – 12:30-1:20 PM (Swan Stage)
Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real – 2:10-3:00 PM (Swan Stage)
Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile (and the Sea Lice) – 3:55-4:40 PM (Swan Stage)
Lucinda Williams – 5:50-7:00 PM (Swan Stage)
Jon Langford’s Four Lost Souls
Big Freedia – 1:20-2:10 PM (Towers of Gold Stage)
Ornette’s Prime Time Band Reunion featuring Jamaaladeen Tacuma, Al MacDowell, Charlie Ellerbe, Badal Roy, Denardo Coleman with Special Guests David Murray, Wallace Roney & Marc Ribot
Cheap Trick – 4:50-5:50 PM (Towers of Gold Stage)
Hardly Strictly Silent Disco featuring 4NR, Gordo Cabeza, DJ Alarm, Mophono, DJ Tyme, King Most, Motion Potion
The full set times for this year’s festival can be found here.