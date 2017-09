Hugh Hefner, who founded Playboy magazine and described the magazine as being there to “ignite the flame that became the sexual revolution,” has died, the magazine said Wednesday. He was 91.

Reports say Hefner went peacefully while surrounded by loved ones.